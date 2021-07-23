First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

