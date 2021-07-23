First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.
Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.