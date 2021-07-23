First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have commented on FCCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.