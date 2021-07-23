First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $744.80, but opened at $771.55. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $781.15, with a volume of 284 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $834.48.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $83,577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $60,928,000. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

