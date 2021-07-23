First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Down 3.3%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 15,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 900,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

