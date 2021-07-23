Fir Tree Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,802 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.91 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.