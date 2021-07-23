Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Cascade Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAS. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $187,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 12.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $578,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

