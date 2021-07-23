Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $994,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOREU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,674,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.