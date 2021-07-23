Financial Analysis: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) vs. Its Peers

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.11% -11.90% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 306 1128 1412 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 66.68%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.27 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.42

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

