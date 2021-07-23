Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.