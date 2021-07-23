Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

