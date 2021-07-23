Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

