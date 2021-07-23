Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,424 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,857. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

