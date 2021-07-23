Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $118.24. 125,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

