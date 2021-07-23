Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $248.81. 140,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $484.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

