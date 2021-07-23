Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $46.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of GOOG traded up $75.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,742.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,670.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

