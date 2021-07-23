Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $13.15 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.84. 56,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

