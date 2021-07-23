Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 223,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $262.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.