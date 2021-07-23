Fidelity National Information Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,866 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical volume of 261 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of -384.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

