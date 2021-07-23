Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $154.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.