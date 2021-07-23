Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $31.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 4,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.