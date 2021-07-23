Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $26,432,735.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

Facebook stock opened at $351.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $995.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.