EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of EZGO Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EZGO opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of EZGO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.