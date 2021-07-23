Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

EXPGY opened at $42.79 on Monday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

