Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

