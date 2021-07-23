Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

TWTR stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

