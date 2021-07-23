Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

