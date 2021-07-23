Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

