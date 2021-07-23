Evercore ISI Analysts Give Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) a $324.62 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.67.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $326.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.36. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.