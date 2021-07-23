Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

