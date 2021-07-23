Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

EVLO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

