European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $782.04

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 782.04 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 782.04 ($10.22), with a volume of 11176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774 ($10.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.26. The firm has a market cap of £837.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

