Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 1,233,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,202. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 113.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

