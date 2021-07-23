EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

