Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.97. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.