EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

ESLOY opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

