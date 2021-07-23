Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.72

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $333.72 and last traded at $333.72, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.73.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

