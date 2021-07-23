Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

