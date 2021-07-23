Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.96.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.