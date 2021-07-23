Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG opened at $21.66 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

