Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DTE Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

