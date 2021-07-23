Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

