Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $824.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $789.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

