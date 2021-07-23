Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past seven quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $257.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

