Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.34. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.69. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.11.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

