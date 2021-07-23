EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

