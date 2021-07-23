Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $69.81 on Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $69.81 or 0.00215265 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $125.14 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00863750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.