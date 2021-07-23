Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 148.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,804 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Envista worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Envista by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $41.82 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

