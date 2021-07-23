Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,851 ($24.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 188.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,751.76. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.