ENI (NYSE:E) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on E. reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE:E opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

