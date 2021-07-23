Engine Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Engine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. The RMR Group accounts for 3.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of The RMR Group worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,053. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

