Energy Web Token Price Hits $5.26 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00016342 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $158.08 million and $948,175.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00100018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00140376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.57 or 0.99822167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

